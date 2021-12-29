Man stabs woman in front of her kids

A man stabbed a 41-year-old woman in the stomach on Eighth Avenue and 45th Street Dec. 26.

Cops said the woman was walking with her two children when she was attacked at 6:25 p.m.

The suspect ran toward Seventh Avenue.

The victim was listed in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The suspect has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a dark hat and a dark blue coat.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.