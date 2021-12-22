Mass held for two cops murdered seven years ago

Detectives Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos were remembered at a Mass on the seventh anniversary of their deaths.

Family members, friends, elected officials and fellow cops attended the Mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 7201 15th Ave.

Liu lived in Bensonhurst and Ramos grew up in Sunset Park.

The two 84th Precinct cops were murdered in their car in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Dec. 20, 2014. Ismaaiyl Brinsley, a 28-year-old Brooklyn native and Baltimore resident, shot them both in the head through the passenger-side window. Brinsley later shot himself to death in a nearby subway station.

The Liu and Ramos families during the Mass. Photos courtesy of NYPD News Twitter

“What we do today as police officers is we come in here and celebrate the lives of these two police officers with our police and citizen families,” said Pat Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York. “Because of their sacrifice, we’re allowed to go out in the streets and say and believe and love the way we choose. We’ll be able to go to those churches, synagogues, mosques and celebrate our religion because two police officers were willing to give up their lives to do that.”

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea attended the Mass.

“Detectives Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu were sitting in a marked police car when they were assassinated for the uniform they wore,” Shea tweeted. “We continue to uphold our solemn vow to #NeverForget our fallen brothers.”