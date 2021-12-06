On the Avenue: Civic leaders, students serve up extra helpings of kindness here

Generosity was on the menu this past Thanksgiving, as several local community organizations led efforts to give back to those less fortunate for the holidays.

The Rotary Club of Verrazano and the Salaam Club of New York gave Thanksgiving turkeys to troops at the Fort Hamilton Army Base on Nov. 23. The highlight this year for many members was the ability to spend time with the troops and their families once again. Last year’s COVID-19 restrictions forced the club members to simply drop off turkeys for the troops to ensure safety.

“Both organizations are so very happy that we are back doing what we love to do again,” said Rotary member Ralph Succar. “We had more people from our organization attend this year than previous ones due to the excitement of doing what we love to do best.”

* * *

Rotary Club members offered up a second helping of kindness “on the avenue” when they teamed with Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc., 7708 New Utrecht Ave., to provide turkeys and all the trimmings (plus roasters as a substitute) to 950 families in need for Thanksgiving. Operation Gobbler Giving 2021 was a tremendous success thanks especially to the 350 turkeys that were donated by club members.

Members of the Rotary Club of Verrazano donated turkeys to grateful families at Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc. alongside Reaching-Out Executive Director Tom Neve (far right). Eagle Urban Media photo by Arthur De Gaeta

“We are so thankful for the Rotary Club of Verrazano throughout the years,” said Tom Neve, executive director of Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc. “Other than just providing turkeys and toys for the kids, they also support this organization every month and that’s why we are able to help hundreds of families each month.”

* * *

Reaching-Out was also the recipient of nearly three dozen giant bags filled with canned goods and non-perishable items this Thanksgiving, courtesy of the students and staff of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn.

The historic Bay Ridge private school’s annual schoolwide holiday food drive, organized by members of Adelphi’s Student Advisory Board, helped to restock the shelves at Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc. to benefit its Food Pantry Plus Program.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Student Advisory Board members pose with Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (center) in front of the academy’s overflowing holiday food drive collection bin. Adelphi donated nearly three dozen bags filled with canned goods and non-perishable items to Reaching-Out Community Services, Inc. for Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

“[The food drive] is always a highlight of the holiday season for our students and staff, as their generosity makes such a difference in the lives of so many families in need,” Adelphi Head of School Iphigenia Romanos said. “One of the most important lessons we can teach our children is the importance of selflessness during the holidays — and at all times. We thank the folks at Reaching-Out Community Services for allowing us to bring that lesson to life and contribute to such a successful and impactful effort.”