Police Beat: Rash of car break-ins in Bay Ridge; arsonist strikes in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BIG HAUL

A thief took more than $19,000 worth of property from a car on Bay Ridge Parkway and Colonial Road Nov. 26. Cops said the crook made off with a Rolex watch, an iPad, high-end clothing and sunglasses.

QUICK GETAWAY

A crook stole a car on Fifth Avenue and 83rd Street Nov. 26. Cops said the owner briefly left the car to buy food at 3:15 a.m.

SHORT TRIP

A thief stole a car on Bay Ridge and Ovington avenues Nov. 22. The owner, an 84-year-old man, left the ignition running when he went to a nearby coffee shop at 11 a.m. The car was found on Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road. Nothing was missing.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A crook stole a 2018 Toyota Tundra on Battery Avenue and 92nd Street Nov. 26. Cops said the owner left the doors unlocked and the keys inside. The thief also got away with checks and credit cards.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

FIREBUG

A man started a fire in a phone store on 18th Avenue and 80th Street Nov. 20. Cops said he broke in at 9 a.m., spread lighter fluid throughout the store and used a match to start the fire, which did minor damage to the floors. He fled west on 80th Street.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

A thief stole a car on McDonald Avenue and Kings Highway Nov. 26. Cops said the owner, a 29-year-old-man, left the car unlocked when he went across the street to buy food at 12:40 p.m.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A crook broke a window of a car on 19th Avenue and 85th Street and stole credit cards from the glove compartment Nov. 26.

A BAD TURN

A man stole a wallet from a 39-year-old woman in the train station on Kings Highway and West Seventh Street Nov. 24. Cops said he took the wallet when she was going through the turnstile at 6:15 p.m. He got away with credit cards and $160.