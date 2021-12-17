Police Beat: Two robbed at gunpoint in Bensonhurst

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SENIOR ATTACKED

Two men – one with a gun – attacked and robbed a 72-year-old woman on 23rd Avenue and 86th Street Dec. 7. Cops said the woman was walking home from the bank at 12:50 p.m. when one of the men pushed her to the ground and stole her purse while the other acted as a lookout. The crooks got away with $300.

HALLWAY ROBBERY

A pair of crooks robbed a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the hallway of an apartment building on New Utrecht Avenue and 71st Street Dec. 11. Cops said the men approached the victim from behind at 3:30 a.m., pointed a gun at him and fled with his wallet and $80.

STABBED ON TRAIN

Two men attacked a 33-year-old man on the D train on 20th Avenue and 86th Street at 11 p.m. on Dec. 8. Cops said both men punched the victim and one slashed him on the cheek and lip with a razor blade. The attackers fled to another train.

LOCK YOUR WINDOWS

A thief stole $8,000 from a home on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 25th Street Dec. 10. Cops said he got in through an unlocked bedroom window at 7 p.m.

UNWELCOME VISITOR

A thief talked her way into a 56-year-old woman’s apartment on 14th Avenue and 67th Street and stole $1,400 Dec. 9. Cops said the thief told the victim she needed to hide a lottery ticket in her bag, but instead took cash from the bag and fled.