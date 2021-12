A man stole $5,000 worth of merchandise from Zhenda Trading on Ninth Avenue and 56th Street Dec. 16.

Cops said the thief walked in at 11:35 p.m., stole a full shopping bag and pushed a female worker to the ground when she chased him, injuring her lower leg.

