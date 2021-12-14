Tree-lightings kick off the Yule season

The Christmas spirit returned to Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights during the annual Christmas tree-lightings.

About 250 people gathered in Shore Road Park Dec. 2 to see the tree and hear the Xaverian H.S. Chorus and Guild for Exceptional Children Singers.

Xaverian H.S. students sing on Shore Road. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network

Santa with a happy child on Shore Road. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network

Carolers performed throughout the evening of Dec. 3 during a tree-lighting ceremony outside Investors Bank, 7414 13th Ave.

The tree is lit in Dyker Park. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network

Santa Claus greets a child at the Dyker Heights tree-lighting. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network

The Xaverian H.S Band and NIA/P.S 229 carolers graced the tree-lighting festivities at Dyker Beach Park on 14th Avenue and 86th Street Dec. 7.

Each event featured cookies and a visit from Santa Claus.

The events were presented by NIA Community Services Network, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan. Investors Bank and National Grid were corporate sponsors. The tree-lighting in Dyker Park was co-sponsored by the Dyker Heights Civic Association

Santa Claus in Dyker Park. Photos courtesy of NIA Community Services Network

“During this season of giving, NIA is incredibly proud to once again offer these beautiful and fun Christmas tree-lighting ceremonies to the people of Bay Ridge and Dyker Heights,” said NIA President Michael A. Bové and CEO Mary Anne Cino in a joint statement. “We had a wonderful time joining our elected officials, Investors Bank, Santa and carolers in spreading holiday cheer to the hundreds who attended, especially after last year’s pause in celebrations.”