Woman rescued from rocks under Verrazzano

Cops and emergency personnel stand on the Shore Road bike path near where the woman was found. Photos courtesy of BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service Facebook

Police and emergency personnel rescued a woman who was stuck on the rocks under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Dec. 8.

Officers from the 68th Precinct spotted the woman near theseawall fence on 101st Street at 6 p.m. Her clothes were wet, she spoke incoherently and she refused to comply with the officers’ commands.

A police officer and a BRAVO volunteer help the woman on the rocks.
Photos courtesy of BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service Facebook

BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service arrived and a volunteer and a cop lowered themselves to the rocks, where they tied a rope around the woman to keep her from falling into the water. ESU arrived and lowered an extension ladder to bring her up safely.

