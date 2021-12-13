Woman rescued from rocks under Verrazzano

Police and emergency personnel rescued a woman who was stuck on the rocks under the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Dec. 8.

Officers from the 68th Precinct spotted the woman near theseawall fence on 101st Street at 6 p.m. Her clothes were wet, she spoke incoherently and she refused to comply with the officers’ commands.

A police officer and a BRAVO volunteer help the woman on the rocks.

Photos courtesy of BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service Facebook

BRAVO Volunteer Ambulance Service arrived and a volunteer and a cop lowered themselves to the rocks, where they tied a rope around the woman to keep her from falling into the water. ESU arrived and lowered an extension ladder to bring her up safely.