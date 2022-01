Cops arrested a bus driver who left the scene after his bus fatally struck a 15-year-old girl in Sheepshead Bay Jan. 17.

Aleksandr Patlakh, 55, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to use due care.

Antonina Zatulovska was hit as she crossed the street at Bedford Avenue and Avenue P at 7:50 a.m. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Zatulovska attended James Madison H.S. just down the block.

Gofundme link: gofundme.com/f/kvctgq-help-family-for-funeral