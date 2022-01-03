Cars targeted in Bay Ridge, Dyker; Gang attacks man in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WINDOW SHOPPING

A crook broke into a car outside Rite Aid on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street Dec. 25. Cops said he smashed a window with a rock and stole $670, medicine and ID cards.

TOOL THIEF NAILED

Cops arrested a 46-year-old man who allegedly stole tools from a commercial van on Fort Hamilton Parkway and Seventh Avenue Dec. 22. The driver told cops he saw the man take the tools shortly after 6 a.m.

EASY GETAWAY

A crook stole a black 2009 Honda Accord on Fifth and Bay Ridge Avenues Dec. 21. Cops said the owner left the car running with the keys inside when he went to a store at 10 p.m.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

FOUR AGAINST ONE

Four men attacked a 37-year-old man on 20th Avenue and 63rd Street at 5 a.m. on Dec.

24. Cops said one of the men pushed the victim from behind, took two cell phones and stabbed him in the right hand before the other three men joined in. The crooks drove away in a black Honda.

DUNKIN’ PUNK

A crook stole $3,025 from Dunkin’ Donuts on 18th Avenue and 63rd Street Dec. 19. Cops said he broke in through the back door at 8 p.m. and cut a hole in the safe.

CROOKED GAME

Two men stole a PlayStation 5 from a 20-year-old man who tried to sell it to them on Cropsey and 18th Avenues at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A thief stole credit cards from a car on 21st Avenue and 66th Street Dec. 26. Cops said he got in through an unlocked door at 1 p.m.