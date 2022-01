Two thieves stole $1,000 from Wine and Liquors on Fifth Avenue and 72nd Street Jan. 7.

Cops said the crooks broke in through the front door at 2:15 a.m., took the money from the cash register and fled north on Fifth Avenue.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.