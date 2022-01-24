Man shot in leg during attempted robbery at 19th Avenue

A man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in Bensonhurst Thursday, Jan. 20.

Police said at around 7:45 p.m., the victim, 30, was walking along 79th Street between 19th and 20th Avenues when a man came from behind him and shot him in the leg after demanding money. He then fled.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

ABC7 reports that the victim is expected to survive.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 30 years-old, around 5’11” and 175 pounds.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.