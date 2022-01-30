Mass will mark 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

The Ancient Order of Hibernians will attend a Mass to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday – the day in 1972 when British paratroopers shot 26 civil rights protesters, killing 14, in Derry, Northern Ireland.

The Mass will take place Jan. 30 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, 9511 Fourth Ave.

Casual dress, showing the color green, is preferred.

Breakfast will follow at the Leif Bar, 6725 Fifth Ave. The donation is $15. Those interested can contact Dave Watson at 1-812-393-0335.

Beginning in 1972, an annual march to remember the victims of Bloody Sunday was held in Sunset Park. It was discontinued in 2011 after U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron apologized for the massacre.