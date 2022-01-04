New NYPD Commissioner Sewell names 2 to top posts

From brooklyneagle.com

Caban was inspector of Brooklyn North; Corey graduated from Xaverian



New NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell has announced the appointments of two key members of her team. Sewell tapped veteran NYPD officers Inspector Edward Caban and Chief Kenneth Corey, both of whom have ties to Brooklyn, as first deputy commissioner and chief of department, respectively.

Caban most recently served as the adjutant of Patrol Borough Brooklyn North, where he oversaw a number of programs and was promoted to inspector in 2015.

Although Corey most recently worked in Staten Island, he grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Xaverian High School in Bay Ridge.

“Inspector Caban and Chief Corey have more than six decades of policing experience between them and are well-prepared to help lead this department as we address violent crime and other public safety challenges head-on,” Sewell said.

Caban began his career with the NYPD in 1991, patrolling the streets of the South Bronx. After a promotion to sergeant and several supervisory assignments in the Bronx and northern Manhattan, he was promoted to lieutenant in 1999.

Caban entered the executive ranks of the department in 2005 with a promotion to captain. He served as the executive officer of the 23rd Precinct in East Harlem before being chosen to lead the 25th Precinct as its commanding officer in 2006, after which he worked at Brooklyn North. As first deputy commissioner, he will become the highest-ranking Hispanic in the NYPD.

Caban holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from St. John’s University. He and his wife Leidy, have a son, Edward, and a daughter, Ava. His father, Juan, was a NYC Transit Police detective who also served as the president of the Transit Police Hispanic Society.

Commissioner Keechant Sewell swears in Kenneth Corey as chief of department. Photo courtesy of DCPI

Corey currently serves as the chief of training, responsible for the design, implementation and facilitation of programs for recruit police officers, new civilian employees, and executive and management personnel. He also supervises continuing professional training for the entire Police Department.

Corey previously served as the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Staten Island. During his three-year tenure, Corey’s integrative community engagement strategies strengthened relationships between the NYPD and historically marginalized communities. During his tenure, Staten Island experienced a 50 percent decrease in shootings and homicides and an 11 percent decrease in overall major crime.

Corey was also commanding officer of the First Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the administration of then-Police Commissioner William J. Bratton, implementing and facilitating change in the department, including the direction of the agency’s 2015 re-engineering process. Corey was also entrusted with the restructuring of the agency’s investigation of officer-involved shootings, which led to the establishment of the Force Investigation Division, the second of its kind in the nation.

Prior to his promotion to deputy chief, he served as the commanding officer of the Medical Division, overseeing the medical care of 55,000 employees, as well as enhancing the wellness programs and services available to the department’s members and their families.

He earned a bachelor of business administration in accounting from Pace University, as well as a master’s in public administration from Marist College. He is a graduate of the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s Police Executive Leadership Institute. Corey also serves as an Adjunct Professor at St. John’s University.

Caban said, “I am humbled and honored to be selected by incoming Commissioner Sewell as her first deputy commissioner. Throughout my career, I have sought to forge relationships with communities in order to build trust so that we could more effectively fight crime — and I will take that same approach as we seek to rid our city of shootings, subway attacks, hate crimes, and other public safety challenges that threaten New Yorkers and our way of life.”

Corey said, “It is my honor to accept this new role as Chief of Department. I thank incoming Commissioner Sewell for her trust in my ability. The Chief of Department has broad responsibilities but top among them are leading the Department’s crime-fighting efforts and ensuring that effective policing is solidly linked with community engagement.”