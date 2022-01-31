No more Snowdays: Dessert shop closes next month

Frozen dessert fans are feeling left out in the cold after learning that Snowdays will close in February.

The shop at 7025 Third Ave. specializes in an Asian-inspired hybrid of ice cream and shaved ice. “With this delicious combination, we are able to achieve the texture of a fluffy snow with taste and creaminess of ice cream,” its website says.

Snowdays opened in Bay Ridge in July 2019 and has a second location in Manhattan.

“Due to the pandemic and unforeseeable future, we regrettably announce our closure at the Bay Ridge location by the end of February,” the owners said on Facebook Jan. 26. “Please support us before we close our doors. Thank you all for your support. We are grateful to create great memories with the Bay Ridge family.”