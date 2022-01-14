Police Beat: Man arrested in Bay Ridge supermarket robbery, crook attacks woman in Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

SLASHER ARRESTED

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly slashing a 47-year-old man in the face on Seventh Avenue and 81st Street at 10 a.m. on Jan. 2. Cops said the victim was seriously injured.

ROBBERY BUST

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing the Key Food on Bay Ridge Parkway and Third Avenue Dec. 1. Cops said the man walked into the store at 5:54 p.m. and stole $63 worth of vegetables. When two workers chased him, he allegedly punched them in the face.

SAFE-CRACKERS

Two crooks stole $5,000 from Forum Supermarket on Seventh Avenue and 65th Street Dec. 31. They shattered the window on the roof at 8:30 a.m. and broke through a sheetrock wall to get to the safe, according to police.

CASH AND CARRY

A crook stole a 42-year-old man’s debit card and used it to withdraw cash from TD Bank on 

13th Avenue and 65th Street. Cops said the crook deposited $220 into the victim’s account and then withdrew $300 from it. 

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

CROOK DISARMED

A man with a knife tried to rob a grocery store on Avenue U and West Eighth Street Jan. 1. Cops said he walked in at 11 a.m., demanded a vape and took out the knife when a worker refused. The worker disarmed the crook, who then fled.

TWO AGAINST ONE

Two crooks beat and robbed a 32-year-old man who was waiting for a bus on Kings Highway and West Eighth Street at 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 31. Cops said the men punched the victim in the face several times and fled with his phone, wallet and keys.

MAN ATTACKS WOMAN

A man attacked and robbed a 58-year-old woman on Bath Avenue and Bay 28th Street Dec. 30. Cops said the woman was walking home at 8 p.m. when the man punched her in the face and stole her bag, which contained $160. The empty bag was later found on Benson Avenue and Bay 26th Street.

