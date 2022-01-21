Treyger gets new post at Dept. of Education

Former councilmember Mark Treyger has been named senior education advisor to the mayor and executive director of intergovernmental affairs for the NYC Dept. of Education.

Treyger represented the 47th City Council District from 2014-2021. The district includes Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

The former New Utrecht H.S. history teacher attended public schools from pre-K to CUNY.

“My colleagues, staff, stakeholders, and I advanced major victories for our school communities, both locally and citywide, that we are forever proud of — an honor of a lifetime,” Treyger said. “But I’ve also said that I can’t stop and I won’t stop supporting our school communities.

Mayor Eric Adams called Treyger “one of our greatest champions for public schools.”

“As a history teacher, @UFT delegate, and @NYCCouncil’s Committee on Education chair, he’s fought tirelessly for our students, teachers, and families. Mark’s a valued addition to @NYCSchools,” Adams tweeted.

Treyger was an education chair during his time in the City Council. He allocated council funds for several school projects, including $1.5 million to renovate three culinary classrooms at the P.S. 721K Roy Campanella H.S., $7.5 million for a modern auditorium at John Dewey H.S., and new courtroom classrooms for Dewey and Abraham Lincoln high schools.

Treyger thanked Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks for the opportunity.

“Looking forward to working with our great school partners from across New York in various capacities to ensure success reaches every ZIP code and every corner of our city,” he said.