Update: Cops say man shot self and faked robbery on 79th Street

Cops arrested a man who said a thief shot him on 79th Street between 19th and 20th avenues Jan. 20.

Vincent Surdo, 30, was arrested Jan. 21. Cops said he lied when he told them he was shot in the leg by a man who tried to rob him. They say he shot himself.

Surdo was also in possession of a loaded firearm, rifle, crossbow, seven knives, a crossbow BB pistol and bags of cocaine, according to police.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, reckless endangerment, false report of an incident, eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and violation of local law.