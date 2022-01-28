Police Beat: Woman assaulted in Dyker; two men robbed on D train

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED FOR ASSAULT

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 47-year-old woman on 10th Avenue and 73rd Street at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 18. Cops said the suspect pushed the victim to the ground and punched her in the face.

NO ACCOUNT

A thief withdrew $5,320 from a 31-year-old woman’s debit card account Jan. 20. Cops said he didn’t have her card.

GOING NOWHERE

Cops arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly stole a Ford F-150 on Fifth Avenue and 67th Street at 10 a.m. on Jan 21.

IT DIDN’T WORK OUT

A man in his 30s stole a computer from a home on 10th Avenue and 65th Street while he installed a Bowflex machine in the basement Jan. 21.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TRAIN ROBBERY

Two men robbed a pair of D train riders on New Utrecht Avenue and 79th Street Jan. 21. Cops said the crooks threatened two male passengers with a knife and got away with phones, cash and credit cards.

99 PROBLEMS

Cops arrested a 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed a 99-cent store on 19th Avenue and 86th Street at 3:20 p.m. on Jan. 17. When the man tried to leave the store with merchandise, he punched a worker who tried to stop him and pointed a knife at two others, cops said. He was also carrying a controlled substance.

MISUSED

A man stole electronics from a pawn shop on 19th Avenue and 86th Street at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. He also threatened to beat a store employee who tried to stop him.

TARGET ACQUIRED

A man stole a $1,000 electronic device from Target at Ceasar’s Bay Jan. 19. He drove off in a Jeep Wrangler.