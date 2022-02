The 72nd Precinct Community Council held a “stand up to violence” vigil on Friday, Feb. 4.

Local residents and elected officials held candles outside the stationhouse at 830 Fourth Ave. to honor slain Police Officers Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera and to support the precinct.

“Many community members came to show support,” the precinct tweeted. “Their kind words, their actions, and their partnership is appreciated so much. To all that participated, thank you.”