Community shows love for cops on Valentine’s Day

Capt. Tao Chen, commanding officer of the 62nd Precinct, with Anastasia Yaskova, Brooklyn borough director of community affairs for Mayor Eric Adams. Photos courtesy of Sonia Valentin

Members of the 62nd Precinct Community Council celebrated Valentine’s Day by giving police officers food, cards, hearts and handmade gifts.

The event took place outside the stationhouse at 1925 Bath Ave.

Students from P.S. 229, P.S 186’s NIA afterschool program and St. Athanasius Catholic Academy made the gifts.

Representatives for Mayor Eric Adams, Assemblymember William Colton and District Attorney Eric Gonzalez gave the cops citations to thank them for their service.

“It was important for us to show the 62nd Precinct police officers that they feel the love, respect and support that our community has for them,” said community council member Sonia Valentin. “They’re in our prayers, since having them around ensures a safe and healthy community.”

The officers expressed their gratitude on social media.

“We cannot thank you enough,” the precinct tweeted. “A very special thank you to the students at P.S. 229 and P.S. 186, and to the community leaders and community partners who helped deliver these to us.”

