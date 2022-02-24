Man attacks woman on Third Avenue; Son pulls knife on mom on Avenue O

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

NASTY NEIGHBOR

A 40-year-old man allegedly attacked a 31-year-old woman on Third Avenue and 73rd Street at 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 17. The victim told cops that the man – her neighbor – grabbed her from behind, wrapped his arms around her neck and scratched her face with a metal spoon. She also accused him of hacking her phone and accounts.

CAN’T BOLT FROM THE BLUE

Cops arrested two 18-year-old men who allegedly broke into a building on 12th Avenue and 62nd Street Feb. 18. The crooks broke a lock with bolt cutters at 5:30 p.m., cops said.

CAVITY CREEP

A man stole more than $1,000 worth of toothbrushes and toothpaste from the Rite Aid on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street at 8:15 a.m. on Feb. 16.

FREE STUFF

A 48-year-old Bay Ridge man who lost his wallet on the R train Feb. 23 later found out someone charged more than $400 on his credit cards.

***

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BAD SEED

Police arrested a 48-year-old man who allegedly pointed a kitchen knife at his 72-year-old mother in a home on Avenue O and West Third Street Feb. 15. Cops said the two were arguing at 5:20 p.m. when the son threatened to kill his mother if she didn’t give him money.

BELT BRUTE

A man attacked a 34-year-old woman in a car on the Belt Parkway near Bay Parkway Feb. 16. Cops said the pair were arguing at around 8 p.m. when the man punched the woman in the face, strangled her and stole her phone.

SUCKER PUNCH

A man punched another man in the face and stole his phone and bookbag on 21st Avenue and 85th Street at 1 a.m. on Feb. 19. The victim, 27, was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

BROKEN WINDOWS

A man smashed a side window of a commercial truck on Benson and 26th avenues and stole $3,500 in cash and a $2,000 check Feb. 16.