Norma’s crafts store will close next month

Norma’s Arts & Crafts Supplies, at 7813 Third Ave., will close in March.

The store specializes in ongoing painting crafts and hosts birthday parties, paint nights and other events.

“The first thing I can say is thank you Bay Ridge,” owner Norma Visconti said on Facebook. “We have made friends, family and some of the most amazing memories because of you. From kids parties to last minute crazy projects and let’s not forget those ladies paint nights.”

Longtime customer Donna Russo said the store went the extra mile to donate to community functions and to help customers. She said Visconti once held a two-day prom dress event at the store.

“You even rigged up a dressing room for the special young teens in need of a dress for their special day,” Russo told Visconti in a post. “This is you. Always saying yes, always going out of your way to help others, and always making children of all ages smile just by walking in your store.”

Visconti saved her biggest thank you for the kids who frequented the store.

“They were the reason we were here,” she said.