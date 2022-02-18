NYPD provides support during Lunar New Year

The NYPD embraced the start of Lunar New Year in Sunset Park.

On Feb. 1, Louie Liu, Brooklyn Asian-American Civilian Observation Patrol vice president, walked along Eighth Avenue with Jason Hagestad, deputy inspector and commanding officer of the 66th Precinct, wishing residents a happy holiday and good fortune in the Year of the Tiger.

Prior to the New Year, Michael Kemper, assistant chief and commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, visited an event at the Golden Imperial Palace restaurant on Sixth Avenue to talk about safety. Liu said Kemper helped to put more cops in the area to keep the Asian-American community safe during the holiday season.

Assemblymember Peter Abbate and Patrol Borough Brooklyn South CO Michael Kemper at the Golden Imperial Palace.

Typically, a large Lunar New Year parade is held on Eighth Avenue, but it was canceled this year.

Patrol Borough Brooklyn South CO Michael Kemper speaks at the Golden Imperial Palace.