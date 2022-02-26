On the Avenue: Bagpipers set to serenade Third Avenue

We can hear the bagpipes “on the avenue” already!

Revelers throughout Brooklyn rejoiced following the announcement that Bay Ridge’s 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held Sunday, March 27 along Third Avenue after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Also returning are Brooklyn’s 45th annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday, March 20 along Seventh Avenue in Park Slope and, of course, the 261st annual New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, which takes place on the big day itself, March 17.

Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee officials are determined to make sure this year’s event is worth the long wait.

“It’s back and better than ever. See you on Third Avenue!” a statement from the parade committee reads.

Bagpipers march along Third Avenue during a past Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Eagle Urban Media file photo

Among the special events planned to celebrate the parade’s grand return is a parade kickoff party at The Leif Bar, 6725 Fifth Ave., on Friday, March 11. The event will feature a live performance from The Canny Brothers Band.

“Have a pint, have a laugh and have a good time!” parade officials advise.

Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto will lead the parade along Third Avenue, joined by Deputy Marshals Christopher Cody, John Ward, Billy Murphy, Krissy Woods-Hansen, Eileen Tynion, Meaghan McGoldrick, Steve McEvoy, Judy Conway, Tracy McDonagh-Joerss and Eric DiRamio.

“We’re just really anticipating a great parade and I think everyone is anxious to get out there and celebrate!” Parade Committee President Denise Frederick said.