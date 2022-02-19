On the Avenue: Lion dance is a Lunar New Year parade tradition

They were dancing in the street at the annual Lunar New Year Parade hosted by the Chinese American Social Services Center on Feb. 13 along Bay Parkway.

Despite snowy weather and cold temperatures, approximately 600 warm-spirited marchers and spectators enjoyed the annual parade, which featured a traditional lion dance as well as Tai Chi performers. This year marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac.

The parade stretched along Bay Parkway from 66th Street to 78th Street. Among the distinguished marchers was longtime Brooklyn Assemblymember William Colton.

“It is always wonderful to see traditions and holidays being celebrated by all in our community,” Colton said.

The Chinese American Social Services Center offers assistance to the community “on the avenue” at 124 Ave. O, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The center provides information on education, health care, government programs and benefits, and crime and hazard prevention. Call 718-975-0955 for more information.

* * *

What’s better than a helping hand when you’re in need? How about 200 pairs of helping hands!

When members of the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge announced last week that they were looking to raise money online to help the family of a young woman suffering from brain cancer, the community came through in a big way. At press time, more than 200 individual donors had already contributed to the Club’s Facebook fundraiser, resulting in a whopping $18,825 raised to benefit the Genovese family — firefighter Reno of Engine 284, Ladder 149 in Dyker Heights; his wife Michele, who was diagnosed with the deadly disease in November 2021; and their three young children, Gemma, Gia and Matteo.

The cover image for the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge’s Facebook fundraiser to help the Genovese family. Image courtesy of Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge

“The response has been absolutely incredible,” said Kiwanis Club President Thomas Aellis. “We’re so happy to be able to continue to raise money for this family as they battle this terrible disease. So many people have come together to show their support; we’re showing Reno, Michele and the kids that ‘no one fights alone!’”

To contribute to the ongoing effort and help spread the word, visit www.facebook.com/donate/274127141516166.