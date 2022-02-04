Police Beat: Cops arrest knife-wielding thief at New Utrecht Avenue, crook steals credit card in Bay Ridge market

Image via Google Maps

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.


ROOMMATE FROM HELL

Cops arrested a 39-year-old man who allegedly attacked his 42-year-old male roommate in their apartment on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street at 9 p.m. Jan. 27. The victim told cops that the man, who was drunk, hit him in the arm with a glass bottle and threatened to kill him.

ELDER ABUSE

A man attacked the 67-year-old owner of OnAutoSales on 14th Avenue and 63rd Street at 7 p.m. on Jan. 27. Cops said the man hit the victim in the chest and groin.

SPENDING SPREE

A crook stole a man’s debit card in a grocery store on Third Avenue and 81st Street Jan. 28. He then charged $225 on it in a Kings Highway pharmacy, said cops.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

GUT PUNCH

Cops nabbed a 26-year-old man who allegedly robbed an 18-year-old man at knifepoint on New Utrecht Avenue and 70th Street at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 27. Cops said the man punched the victim in the stomach, stole his phone and other electronics, and threatened to stab him if he called 911.

BEER RUN

A man in his 30s attacked a worker in Walgreens on 86th and Bay 40th Streets at 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 24. Cops said the crook stole beer and hit the worker in the face when he chased him.

NO SWEAT

A thief took $380, credit cards and a bag from a locker in Planet Fitness on 20th Avenue and 86th Street at 9 p.m. on Jan. 25. 

LAST CALL

Two men stole a phone from a 42-year-old male Lyft driver on 86th and Bay 19th Streets Jan. 24. Cops said the driver picked up the crooks at 1:35 a.m.

