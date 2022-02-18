Police Beat: Man pays price for R train nap; Duo robs Bensonhurst drugstore

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RUDE AWAKENING

Someone stole a phone, tablet and wallet from a 40-year-old man who fell asleep on the R train Feb. 13. The man woke up at the Bay Ridge Avenue station to find that his property was missing.

LOCK YOUR DOORS

A crook stole nearly $2,000 in property from a car on Fourth Avenue and 90th Street Feb. 13.

Cops said the owner left the door unlocked. The crook fled in a white Range Rover.

BAD CALL

A thief stole a phone that a 38-year-old woman left in an Uber car when she got out at Fourth Avenue and 76th Street Feb. 13. When the woman called the number, the person who answered said they’d swap the phone for cash.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Two men stole $1,847 worth of over-the-counter medication from Walgreens on 18th Avenue and 61st Street at 5 p.m. on Feb. 13.

WHAT A TOOL

A man threatened a worker with a hammer he stole from a pharmacy on 18th Avenue and 61st Street at 4 p.m. on Feb. 8. Cops said the man also smashed the exit door with the hammer, causing $500 in damage.

CASH AND SMASH

A burglar stole $4,200 from a home on Bath Avenue and Bay 14th Street Feb. 9. Cops said he broke in at 7:40 a.m. and damaged three bedroom doors.

CHAIN OF EVIDENCE

Two crooks stole a 52-year-old woman’s jewelry on Bath Avenue and Bay 25th Street Feb. 8. The thieves drove up in a mini-van and offered to trade chains. One of them unhooked the victim’s chain without permission, gave her another one, and the crooks drove off.