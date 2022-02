One man stabbed another on Seventh Avenue and 47th Street Feb. 9.

Cops said the men, both 35, were fighting at 2 p.m. when one took out a knife, which the other knocked out of his hand. The slasher then took out a second knife and cut the victim’s face, back and hand.

The victim was in serious but stable condition at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.