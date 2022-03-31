Bonnies open softball season with two shutouts

Fontbonne opened the CHSAA spring softball season against the St. Edmund Eagles in Bergen Beach. Despite miserable weather, the Bonnies scored quickly in the first inning thanks to Bella Wren’s two-run triple. Nicole Petrillo, backed by solid defense, pitched eight scoreless innings, giving up a hit and two walks in the 13-0 victory.

The team then hosted Westchester’s Kennedy Catholic in Marine Park. Ashley Konner struck out seven in four scoreless innings and gave up two hits and a walk. Allie Hinz relieved her in the fifth and closed out the 10-0 win.