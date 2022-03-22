Car stolen on 13th Avenue; Trio robs community center

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

OFF-KEY

A thief stole a car on 13th Avenue and 67th Street March 11. The owner left the keys inside when she parked the car at 5 p.m.

NO SWEAT

A man stole credit cards from a gym on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 5:30 p.m. on March 13. He then tried to use the cards at Duane Reade.

FREE STUFF

Someone stole gift cards and credit cards from a car on 13th Avenue and 84th Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. on March 11.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

NO COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Three men broke into a community center on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 37th Street and stole $4,300 worth of electronics March 10. Cops said the crooks broke the sliding doors at 1:30 a.m.

HOT WHEELS

A thief stole a motorcycle on Avenue O and West Ninth Street at 6:30 a.m. on March 9.

BRICK TRICK

A crook stole a car’s rims and tires on 24th Avenue and Shore Parkway at 9 p.m. on March 11. The owner found a brick under the car when she returned.