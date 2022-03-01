Catholic Academy kids get helping hand from St. Francis College

St. Francis College and Bay Ridge Catholic Academy are teaming up for each other’s benefit.

Student teachers and volunteers from the college will gain valuable experience by helping academy kids with their studies.

The academy, at 365 83rd St., comprises pre-K to eighth grade.

The arrangement includes tutoring, class trips to science and communication arts labs at St. Francis and a foreign language after-school program. A summer program will include science instruction, CPR training and an E-boot camp.

Dr. Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of St. Francis, and Robert Oliva, assistant vice president, visited the academy Feb. 9 to announce the partnership.

“It is never too early to inspire people to dream and get them focused on the importance of service to others,” Martinez-Saenz said. “The students at St. Francis College will have the opportunity to come in and be role models for these young folks.”

“I know this will be a flourishing experience and I know the students at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy will benefit immensely,” said Principal Gary Williams. “I am proud to say that this is the only such grammar school partnership with St. Francis College.”

Bay Ridge Catholic Academy Principal Gary Williams and Dr. Miguel Martinez-Saenz visit eighth-graders.

Dr. Miguel Martinez-Saenz, president of St. Francis College, visits an eighth-grade class at Bay Ridge Catholic Academy.

Left to right, Robert Oliva; Principal Gary Williams; Bay Ridge Catholic Academy Board member George Prezioso; Msgr. John Maloney, pastor of St. Anselm Church; Father Kevin Abels, pastor of Our Lady of Angels, and Dr. Miguel Martinez-Saenz. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn