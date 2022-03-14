Church rededicates crucifix vandal destroyed

St. Athanasius Church, on Bay Parkway and 61st Street, rededicated a cross that a vandal destroyed last year.

More than 300 people watched as Msgr. David Cassato, the church’s pastor, blessed the new crucifix March 6.

“People sent money to get the cross up again,” Cassato said. “They came forward in a miraculous way. It shows the strength of faith.”

Ali Alaheri, 29, was charged with criminal mischief as a hate crime after he allegedly destroyed the crucifix and burned an American flag on church grounds May 13.

Photos courtesy of St. Athanasius