Cops hunt killer of musician Brooklyn Bishop

Police are looking for the person who killed a well-known musician in Bensonhurst March 24.

George Sanchez, 43, was shot in the torso in a building on Bay Parkway and West 12th Street and died at Maimonides Medical Center.

Sanchez, a/k/a Brooklyn Bishop, was an artist, producer and engineer who had worked with Busta Rhymes and Melle Mel.

George Sanchez, a/k/a Brooklyn Bishop. Photos courtesy of Instagram

On March 20, Sanchez shared photos on Instagram of his concert at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in the Bronx.

“Last night’s vibe was dope,” he wrote. “Always a pleasure connecting with everyone! Till the next one!”