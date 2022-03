A 43-year-old man was shot to death in an apartment building on Bay Parkway and West 12th Street March 24.

Cops found the man shot in the torso at around 11:30 p.m. in a stairwell between the second and third floors. They said he didn’t live in the building.

The victim was pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.