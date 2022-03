A 57-year-old retired NYPD officer fired a gun during a fight in a basement garage on Fourth Avenue and 101st Street shortly before 6 a.m. on March 24.

Authorities said a 54-year-old man punched the ex-cop, who fired one round. Police arrested the attacker at the scene.

The former officer was in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The investigation is ongoing.

