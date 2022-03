R train riders are in for more headaches.

From March 28 through Memorial Day, there will be no R service between Whitehall and 95th streets on weeknights from 12 to 5 a.m.

Think that’s bad? Starting April 16, the R won’t run between 36th and 95th streets for seven straight weekends while crews replace a track switch at 95th Street.

Free shuttle buses will make all stops between 59th and 95th streets overnight and on weekends.

For more information, visit new.mta.info.