Hospital gets $2M for new ultrasound equipment 

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis secured $2 million this week to help NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island replace its ultrasound equipment.

With the new technology, the radiology department will be able to serve 20,000 patients a year – up from 15,000 last year.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis speaks at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

“Our patients will now receive enhanced diagnostic and imaging services,” said department chair Carlos Forcade. “We’re looking forward to providing improved imaging to the residents of south Brooklyn and neighboring communities.”

“As southern Brooklyn’s public hospital, Coney Island Hospital sees over 215,000 outpatient visits and 63,000 visits to its emergency room,” Malliotakis said. “We must continue to invest in our health care system to keep up with medical innovation and new technology.”

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis speaks at NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta