Maimonides announces new Brooklyn health system

From brooklyneagle.com

Maimonides Medical Center has formally introduced Maimonides Health as a health system uniquely focused on the health of Brooklynites.

The launch included the renaming of New York Community Hospital, at Kings Highway and East 26th Street, as Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital. The smaller hospital in Midwood joined the Maimonides organization last July.

In addition to the main Maimonides Medical Center and Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital, Maimonides Health includes Maimonides Children’s Hospital, Brooklyn’s only children’s hospital. It has

more than 7,000 employees, 1,800 doctors and more than 80 Brooklyn-based locations.

Later this year, Maimonides Health will be opening a dedicated Emergency Care Center in Bay Ridge, providing 24/7 access to emergency services at the former site of Victory Memorial Hospital. Additionally, Brooklyn’s first standalone pediatric emergency room is currently under construction at Maimonides Children’s Hospital and will open next year.

“Maimonides has been a pillar of clinical excellence in Brooklyn for over 110 years and we are undergoing this transformation to better meet the needs of the communities we proudly care for,”

said Kenneth Gibbs, CEO of Maimonides Health and president & CEO of Maimonides Medical Center.

“Our commitment is to continue to expand Brooklynites’ ease of access to the continuum of care and

services that support the health and well-being of individuals and families in this borough.”



In 2018, Maimonides introduced plans to expand several diagnostic and treatment programs available in Midwood and surrounding communities. These plans include introducing a dedicated MRI unit and cardiac catheterization lab at Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital and the opening of a new infusion center on Kings Highway next month.

“Maimonides Health reflects our shared heritage, history and mission to serve the uniquely diverse and dynamic communities of this borough” said Barry Stern, president and CEO of Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital. “Our new name captures our commitment to clinical excellence consistent with Maimonides’ reputation, while preserving our legacy and culture as a truly community-devoted resource.”

Maimonides Medical Center, ranked among the Top 10 in the nation for clinical outcomes, is a leader in innovation and clinical research with multiple centers of excellence including: the Heart & Vascular Institute, Cancer Center, Bone & Joint Center/Spine Center, and Comprehensive Stroke Center & Neurosciences Institute. Maimonides Children’s Hospital is home to the borough’s only pediatric trauma center. Maimonides Midwood Community Hospital has been a pillar of the Brooklyn community since its founding in 1929.