Police Beat: Man stabbed near Fort Hamilton Parkway; Woman punched in head on Cropsey Ave.

68th Precinct
The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.
CUT AND RUN
A 37-year-old man was stabbed by another man during an argument on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 86th Street at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
SHOWN TO HER CELL
Cops arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly pushed a 65-year-old man and stole his cell phone on the R train at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26. The man subdued the woman when they got off at Bay Ridge Avenue.
UNSAFE TRIP
A crook hit a 33-year-old man in the head and stole his wallet at a bus stop on 12th Avenue and 86th Street at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 24.
62nd Precinct
The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.
SUCKER PUNCH
A man punched a 63-year-old woman in the head and stole a bag containing a cell phone, $100 and credit cards on Cropsey and 21st avenues at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.
PUSHY PUNK
A man pushed a 46-year-old woman to the ground and stole her phone on Avenue U and West 13th Street Feb. 22.
STEALS WHEELS
A 40-year-old man punched a 23-year-old man and stole his e-bike on 23rd Avenue and 86th Street at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 27.
DRUGSTORE COWBOYS
Three men stole $119 worth of over-the-counter medication from Rite Aid on Kings Highway and West 11th Street at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 23.