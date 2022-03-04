Police Beat: Man stabbed near Fort Hamilton Parkway; Woman punched in head on Cropsey Ave.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CUT AND RUN

A 37-year-old man was stabbed by another man during an argument on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 86th Street at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

SHOWN TO HER CELL

Cops arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly pushed a 65-year-old man and stole his cell phone on the R train at 10 a.m. on Feb. 26. The man subdued the woman when they got off at Bay Ridge Avenue.

UNSAFE TRIP

A crook hit a 33-year-old man in the head and stole his wallet at a bus stop on 12th Avenue and 86th Street at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 24.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SUCKER PUNCH

A man punched a 63-year-old woman in the head and stole a bag containing a cell phone, $100 and credit cards on Cropsey and 21st avenues at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.

PUSHY PUNK

A man pushed a 46-year-old woman to the ground and stole her phone on Avenue U and West 13th Street Feb. 22.

STEALS WHEELS

A 40-year-old man punched a 23-year-old man and stole his e-bike on 23rd Avenue and 86th Street at 4:20 p.m. on Feb. 27.

DRUGSTORE COWBOYS

Three men stole $119 worth of over-the-counter medication from Rite Aid on Kings Highway and West 11th Street at 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 23.