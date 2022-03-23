New York Embroidery Studio comes to BAT, creates 500 jobs

New York Embroidery Studio, a full-service embellishment factory, signed a lease for the largest space at the terminal that has been rented for the past three years. It will occupy nearly 80,000 square feet.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the lease on March 18. New York Embroidery Studio will manufacture PPE for frontline health care workers across the country.

“Small, and minority- and women-owned, businesses must be at the core of an inclusive and equitable economic recovery, and I am proud to honor Women’s History Month by supporting NYES and women entrepreneurs in all five boroughs,” Adams said.

Owner and creative director Michelle Feinberg founded New York Embroidery Studio in 2001 at the Garment Center in Manhattan. It has manufactured embellishments and provided specialized skills for such big names in fashion as Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Coach, Ralph Lauren and Alexander Wang.

At the height of the pandemic, the company pivoted from high fashion to making PPE, making more than 590,000 hospital gowns in nine weeks, the company said.

Feinberg said the firm has been active for more than 30 years and is committed to growing the apparel industrial base in New York City.

“Additionally, we want to bring high fashion’s drive for innovation and quality to PPE manufacturing by developing novel and sustainable products for our clients,” she said.

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball said that thinking ahead toward future pandemic preparedness is important.

“The local production of PPE is essential to our health care workers and our city, so we are always prepared,” he said. “NYCEDC is proud to support a local, woman-led small business, like New York Embroidery Studio, with a new state-of-the-art space in the Brooklyn Army Terminal, to help them meet their PPE quotas and ensure the equipment is made in America.”

Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer said that the hundreds of new jobs in Sunset Park will help the economic recovery

“As we continue to invest in the city’s garment manufacturing sector, this is a great opportunity to support an innovative, woman-led business providing life-saving personal protective equipment to medical professionals across the country. New York Embroidery Studio embodies the spirit of reinvention that will bring our economy back from the pandemic,” she said.

The company is also committed to working with Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) as contractors and subcontractors to build out the space.

Councilmember Alexa Avilés (D-Red Hook-Sunset Park) said people can’t rely on what she called unstable global supply chains “when our community stands willing and able to produce necessary PPE right here. We welcome New York Embroidery Studio to our district and look forward to working with EDC on adding even more high-quality, good-paying jobs to our working waterfront.”

The announcement came one week after Mayor Adams announced his recovery plan, “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC’s Economic Recovery,” which contains 70 initiatives designed to reinvigorate the city’s economy and increase equity and inclusivity.

Brooklyn Army Terminal has a new tenant: a large-scale design studio and manufacturing facility that has shifted its emphasis from embroidery to personal protective equipment (PPE).

New York Embroidery Studio, a full-service embellishment factory, signed a lease for the largest space at the terminal that has been rented for the past three years. It will occupy nearly 80,000 square feet.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the lease on March 18. New York Embroidery Studio will manufacture PPE for frontline health care workers across the country.

“Small, and minority- and women-owned, businesses must be at the core of an inclusive and equitable economic recovery, and I am proud to honor Women’s History Month by supporting NYES and women entrepreneurs in all five boroughs,” Adams said.

Owner and creative director Michelle Feinberg founded New York Embroidery Studio in 2001 at the Garment Center in Manhattan. It has manufactured embellishments and provided specialized skills for such big names in fashion as Tory Burch, Thom Browne, Coach, Ralph Lauren and Alexander Wang.

At the height of the pandemic, the company pivoted from high fashion to making PPE, making more than 590,000 hospital gowns in nine weeks, the company said.

Feinberg said the firm has been active for more than 30 years and is committed to growing the apparel industrial base in New York City.

“Additionally, we want to bring high fashion’s drive for innovation and quality to PPE manufacturing by developing novel and sustainable products for our clients,” she said.

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO Andrew Kimball said that thinking ahead toward future pandemic preparedness is important.

“The local production of PPE is essential to our health care workers and our city, so we are always prepared,” he said. “NYCEDC is proud to support a local, woman-led small business, like New York Embroidery Studio, with a new state-of-the-art space in the Brooklyn Army Terminal, to help them meet their PPE quotas and ensure the equipment is made in America.”

Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer said that the hundreds of new jobs in Sunset Park will help the economic recovery.

New York Embroidery Studio founder Michelle Feinberg at the company’s Manhattan facility in the Garment Center. Photos courtesy of NYCEDC

“As we continue to invest in the city’s garment manufacturing sector, this is a great opportunity to support an innovative, woman-led business providing life-saving personal protective equipment to medical professionals across the country. New York Embroidery Studio embodies the spirit of reinvention that will bring our economy back from the pandemic,” she said.

The company is also committed to working with Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBE) as contractors and subcontractors to build out the space.

Councilmember Alexa Avilés (D-Red Hook-Sunset Park) said people can’t rely on what she called unstable global supply chains “when our community stands willing and able to produce necessary PPE right here. We welcome New York Embroidery Studio to our district and look forward to working with EDC on adding even more high-quality, good-paying jobs to our working waterfront.”

The announcement came one week after Mayor Adams announced his recovery plan, “Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent: A Blueprint for NYC’s Economic Recovery,” which contains 70 initiatives designed to reinvigorate the city’s economy and increase equity and inclusivity.