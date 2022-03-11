On the Avenue: ‘Ladies Night’ event to offer shoppers a ‘Charmed’ experience

Slowly but surely…

With relaxed COVID-19 restrictions going into effect across the state, many businesses here are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a difficult couple of years, but those who are still in business “on the avenue” are beginning to try and get back to normal.

One example is Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., which is hosting its first “Ladies Night” shopping event since the pandemic began.

“We felt it was time to start hosting events again,” said Jeanine Condon, co-owner of Charmed along with Lisa Larkin and Melissa Franz. “It’s a great way to bring the community into our place of business while encouraging them to come enjoy all that Third Avenue has to offer.”

“Ladies Night” takes place on Friday, March 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. The evening will feature wine, snacks and, of course, lots of shopping! And ladies can enjoy a special 10 percent off promotion all evening.

For more information, call 718-921-1055.

* * *

Speaking of Condon, she and her fellow Merchants of Third Avenue board members met “on the avenue” Wednesday evening to discuss the organization’s upcoming membership drive, as well as plans for a summer full of exciting “Open Streets” events.

Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero was also in attendance and spoke about plans for the annual festival, set to take place Oct. 2.

“There’s a lot on the calendar in terms of events on Third Avenue,” Cafiero said. “The ‘Open Streets’ are going to bring people out to enjoy the beautiful summer weather, and we’re hoping to make this year’s festival bigger and better than ever.”

Members of the board were excited for the avenue to finally play host again to several upcoming parades as well. First up, it’s the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, set for March 27.

* * *

The Canny Brothers Band will perform “on the avenue” at The Leif on Friday, March 11. Eagle Urban Media file photo by Arthur De Gaeta

Yes, Bay Ridge is going green!

To celebrate the return of the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, The Leif Bar will be hosting a party for revelers “on the avenue” on Friday, March 11. The event will feature a live performance from The Canny Brothers Band.

“Have a pint, have a laugh and have a good time!” parade officials advised.

The Leif is located at 6725 Fifth Ave.

The parade steps off from Marine Avenue and Third Avenue and heads down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

This year’s grand marshal is Linda Gallagher-Lomanto. She will lead the parade along Third Avenue, joined by Deputy Marshals Christopher Cody, John Ward, Billy Murphy, Krissy Woods-Hansen, Eileen Tynion, Meaghan McGoldrick, Steve McEvoy, Judy Conway, Tracy McDonagh-Joerss and Eric DiRamio.

Denise Frederick serves as president of the parade committee.