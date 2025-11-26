On the Avenue: Before we shop ’til we drop, let us give thanks

It’s time to give thanks.

Though many, if not most, of us are already looking forward to bargain hunting this holiday season, it’s important not to look past Thanksgiving entirely. It’s the one major opportunity we are granted each year to pause our hectic, stressful lives long enough to reflect upon the many blessings we take for granted every other day.

I know I am guilty of racing through each work week consumed by projects, meetings, deadlines and the like, often coming home or ceasing the day’s work far too late to do anything besides fall asleep and start the process again. For that reason, Thanksgiving remains the holiday I look forward to the most each year. It forces me to slow down long enough to enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, reconnect with family and forget about work for a while.

Of course, there is the consistent barrage of Black Friday advertisements and holiday-themed specials to endure on this day of gratitude, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to prioritize my own reflections and remain committed to the act of giving thanks. I am thankful for my beautiful wife Monica, of course, and her continued love and support, which I have treasured for the past 20 years. Then there is my sweet Penelope — the Paperanian pup that changed both our lives just when we needed change the most. I am also thankful for having a strong relationship with my brother Nicholas and his beautiful family — wife Laura and daughters Vivian and Layla — especially since I know so many siblings who lack the closeness we’ve enjoyed since childhood.

Sadly, this will be the fourth Thanksgiving I’ve spent without my parents, both of whom I lost suddenly 72 hours apart in October 2022. Camille and Richie were good people who prioritized family above all else. Now each Thanksgiving serves as a chance for me to keep their memory alive through stories and memories I share with those around me. I am always thankful for their love and for the chance to have been their son.

What are you thankful for this year? Drop me a line at the email below and let me know!

* * *

Which wreath will be the winner?

As the holiday season approaches, members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. (MoTA) are hosting their second annual holiday wreath decorating contest. At press time, registrations were already being accepted and designs were already being created “on the avenue.”

“Merchants and community participants alike are invited to decorate and show off their wreaths,” officials said.

Last year’s wreath contest winner was this “Nightmare Before Christmas” tribute by Olives and Pita. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Prizes include $150 in “merchant bucks” for the merchant whose wreath design earns the most votes, and a $100 gift card to The Corner, 8602 Third Ave., for the community participant with the most votes. Voting will take place Nov. 24-27, and the winners will be announced at MoTA’s annual tree lighting taking place at The Corner on Dec. 1, starting at 5:30 p.m.

This free event will feature arts and crafts, holiday carols, hot cocoa, a coat drive and a toy drive, as well as the official countdown to light the community tree that will be stationed at the iconic spot throughout the holiday season.

* * *

Did someone say, “merchant bucks?”

That was me, in the previous section. The holiday shopping initiative designed to boost small business “on the avenue” is back, thanks to members of MoTA who are signing up daily to offer holiday promotions.

Through this program, anyone who makes a minimum $20 purchase at a participating business on Third Avenue on either Black Friday, Nov. 29, or Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30, will receive $5 in “merchant bucks” to spend in the month of January.

With so many merchants offering holiday goods and gifts, those bucks can start to add up, making the new year the perfect time to treat yourself to a night out in Bay Ridge! Stay tuned for more details on this evolving event.

* * *

If you’re doing something noteworthy “on the avenue,” reach out to me directly at [email protected]!