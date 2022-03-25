On the Avenue: St. Patrick’s Day Parade to serve as a boon to biz

Irish eyes are sure to be smiling this weekend as Third Avenue plays host to the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 27. But merchants “on the avenue” should be smiling too, according to Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira, who said the parade serves as a boon to local businesses thanks to the influx of marchers and spectators that day.

“We’re so glad to finally be able to host a live parade again on Third Avenue,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone for an afternoon of celebrating at what we anticipate to be the biggest and best event yet!”

“Don’t forget, you have people coming in from all over to enjoy the parade — plus so many of our local schoolchildren and their families who are a part of it. Those people are likely to stay for a bite to eat or to shop in Bay Ridge once the parade is over,” Texeira added.

Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero, who has helped organize the parade for more than 25 years, agreed.

Members of the NYP Color Guard always march near the start of the parade.

“Oh, it’s definitely bigger this year,” Cafiero said. “More than 20 bands, including those from local schools in the community, are taking part this year. I’m expecting one of the largest crowds ever based on the weather forecast and general buzz surrounding the event.”

Grand Marshal Linda Gallagher-Lomanto will lead the parade along Third Avenue, joined by Deputy Marshals Christopher Cody, John Ward, Billy Murphy, Krissy Woods-Hansen, Eileen Tynion, Meaghan McGoldrick, Steve McEvoy, Judy Conway, Tracy McDonagh-Joerss and Eric DiRamio.

“We’re just really anticipating a great parade and I think everyone is anxious to get out there and celebrate!” Parade Committee President Denise Frederick said.

The parade steps off at 1 p.m. from the corner of Marine Avenue and Third Avenue and heads down to 67th Street. The reviewing grandstand is located in front of the Greenhouse Café at 7717 Third Ave.

See you “on the avenue” on Sunday!