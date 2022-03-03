Scandinavians party hard for Fastelavn

The Scandinavian East Coast Museum celebrated Fastelavn on Feb. 26 at Vesuvio Restaurant, 7305 Third Ave.

Guests wore costumes, decorated branches, played games and listened to music by Ellen Lindstrom, a/k/a “The Swedish Meatball.”

“All had lots of great fun, food and friendship,” Lindstrom said.

Fastelavn, a carnival to welcome spring, is celebrated in Denmark, Greenland, Iceland and Norway. The tradition began with costumed kids going door to door asking for treats, much like Halloween, according to museum president Victoria Hofmo.

Victoria Hofmo and Ellen Lindstrom. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Guests at the Fastelavn celebration at Vesuvio. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta