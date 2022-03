A large tree fell on a Bay Ridge Parkway house during Monday’s windstorm.

FDNY said the tree landed on the cornice of the house between Fifth and Sixth avenues at around 9:40 p.m.

CBS News said the tree damaged the roof and a branch crashed through the fence.

No one was injured.

The Parks Dept. told this paper it was removing the tree on Tuesday.

To report fallen trees or limbs, visit nyc.gov/parks, call 311 or, in an emergency, call 911.