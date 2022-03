Three crooks robbed a man and a woman at knifepoint on Fourth Avenue and 95th Street just before 2 p.m. on March 10.

The crooks got into the victims’ car, stole the woman’s phone and forced the man into a store, where one punched him and another tried to stab him, cops said.

The thieves drove away in a black Toyota Camry.

The NYPD is investigating.