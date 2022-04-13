13th Avenue bakery robbed on Easter

A knife-wielding man stole $200 from Grandma’s Bakery on 13th Avenue and 72nd Street April 17.
Cops said the man walked behind the counter at 4:35 p.m. and made a worker open the cash register. He fled with his getaway driver in a blue Toyota RAV4
