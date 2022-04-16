16 injured in attack on N train

At least 16 people were injured during a shooting on a Manhattan-bound N train at the 36th Street station this morning.

Cops said a man in a gas mask set off a smoke grenade and shot 10 people on the train and platform shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Five of the victims are in critical but stable condition.

Cops said the suspect is a black male, 5-foot-5 with a heavy build. He was wearing a green construction-type vest and a gray sweatshirt.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the attack is not being investigated as an act of terrorism at this time.

Anyone with information, videos or photos can call Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).