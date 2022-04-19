Cyclones win home opener, 5-2

After a 1-2 start against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the Brooklyn Cyclones returned to Maimonides Park for their home opener against the Jersey Blue Claws on April 12.

Garrison Bryant gave up two runs on five hits in 3 2/3 innings and left with Brooklyn trailing 2-1. Hunter Parsons relieved him and held Jersey scoreless for the next 2 1/3 innings.

The Cyclones scored four runs in the fifth, capped by first baseman JT Schwartz’ two-run homer, and won the game 5-2.

JT Schwartz follows the flight of his home run. Photo by George Napolitano

Schwartz had a great night, going 3-for-4 with a single, triple and home run.

“It was just awesome being here to play for this great fan base,” said Schwartz, the Mets’ 2021 fourth-round draft pick.

“He’s a hard worker and comes from a very good program at UCLA,” said new manager Luis Rivera, a former Cyclones All-Star.

“That was impressive tonight,” said hitting coach Richie Benes. “I guess all that extra batting practice is really paying off.”